ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.