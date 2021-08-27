Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $27,352.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,056.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.97 or 0.06643270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.96 or 0.01298416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00357452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00634106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00329403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00208521 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.