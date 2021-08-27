Expanse Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,167.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $4,167.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,157.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.48 or 0.06677542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.23 or 0.01296320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00359738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00132327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.25 or 0.00643344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00331931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00310036 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

