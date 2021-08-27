Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

EXPD stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

