Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 699.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,216 shares during the period. Express comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.67% of Express worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Express by 607.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,344 shares of company stock worth $720,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

