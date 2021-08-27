Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Up 254.3% in August

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,968,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXXA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

