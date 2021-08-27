Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,539 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 255.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,780,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

