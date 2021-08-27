Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 791,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

