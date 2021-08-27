Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is GSA Capital Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 859.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.39. The company had a trading volume of 475,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

