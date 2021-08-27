Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $364.38 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

