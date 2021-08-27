Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.24 on Friday, hitting $372.62. The company had a trading volume of 488,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

