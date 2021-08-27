FansTime Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $696,520.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars.

