FantasyGold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00153842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,051.45 or 0.99403115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.99 or 0.01013627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.00 or 0.06690107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

