Fantom One Day Volume Reaches $107.30 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $107.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.