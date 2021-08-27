Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $40.51

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $41.85. Farfetch shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 38,079 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $153,758,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $148,178,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

