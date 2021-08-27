Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT opened at $118.65 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.