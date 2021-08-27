Feellike (FLL) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,320.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00153567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,344.92 or 1.00189082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.73 or 0.01037713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.08 or 0.06714684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

