Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $431.30

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.30 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 373.80 ($4.88). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88), with a volume of 1,010,654 shares changing hands.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

