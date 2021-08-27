Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 8.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.25. 61,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,979,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

