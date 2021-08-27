Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 30,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 79,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $532,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

