FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 6.8% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.75. 25,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,499,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

