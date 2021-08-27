Financial Review: Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) versus Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Concord Medical Services and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cano Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cano Health has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Cano Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Cano Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 3.93 -$44.10 million N/A N/A Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Cano Health N/A -26.68% -6.45%

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments. The company was founded on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

