Financial Survey: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59%

This table compares Naspers and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $5.93 billion 11.98 $5.30 billion N/A N/A IDW Media $38.16 million 0.89 -$13.80 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Naspers and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Naspers beats IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

