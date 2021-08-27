FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Acquires 25,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FireEye by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,793 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in FireEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 260,786 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 184,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

