Firestone Capital Management Buys 1,356 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $107.80. 448,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,345. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

