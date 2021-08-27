Firestone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,041,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,233,000 after buying an additional 403,853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 4,918,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.