Firestone Capital Management Has $6 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

