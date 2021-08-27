Firestone Capital Management Purchases 2,716 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

