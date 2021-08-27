Firestone Capital Management Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.25. 3,347,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.