Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57.

