First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Shares Down 17.7%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) traded down 17.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 56,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc, CCSC Holdings, Inc, and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

