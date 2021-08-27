First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $46.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32. First Financial has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

