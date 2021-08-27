First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post $118.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $117.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $471.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

