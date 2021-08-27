First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 389,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.