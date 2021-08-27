First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of First Republic Bank worth $264,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.92. 586,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

