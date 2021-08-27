First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of First Republic Bank worth $482,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.93. 8,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.96. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.