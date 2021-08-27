First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,527 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.41% of First Republic Bank worth $132,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

