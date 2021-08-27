First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Sound Bank stock remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.
About First Sound Bank
