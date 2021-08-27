First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Sound Bank stock remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

