First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.93. 7,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,258. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.