First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.73

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 2379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 133.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,520,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,916 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $21,846,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103,697.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 380,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 221.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 367,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,052.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 347,056 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.