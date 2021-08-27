First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 15.48% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $54,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.81 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.