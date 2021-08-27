First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,774,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

