First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 205.6% in August

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter.

QABA stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.