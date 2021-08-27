First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Raised by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.