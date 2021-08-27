First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 29th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,474. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
