First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 29th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,474. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 113.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 484,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 148,632 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

