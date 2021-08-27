First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,497,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,935. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

