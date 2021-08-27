First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) is Atlas Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 3.86% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 44,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,402. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

