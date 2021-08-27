First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.83% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.