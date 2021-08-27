First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.83% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18.

