Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Head to Head Comparison

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Firsthand Technology Value Fund 129.63% 1.41% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.72 -$35.45 million $0.03 885.67 Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million 10.78 -$22.95 million N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and Firsthand Technology Value Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

